IRS resources to help small business employers understand and meet their tax responsibilities

Last week was National Small Business Week. The IRS acknowledges that small business employers have unique tax responsibilities, and they make valuable contributions to the economy. The agency has a variety of information and resources to help employers understand and meet these unique tax responsibilities. Most of these resources are available anytime at IRS.gov.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, new legislation was enacted to aid not only struggling business owners, but also individuals. Employers have direct access to people who may be eligible for advance Child Tax Credit payments. The IRS is asking employers to help spread the word about these payments during National Small Business Week.

Materials for employers and others who can help are available on the IRS website at https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/2021-child-tax-credit-and-advance-child-tax-credit-payments-resources-and-guidance.

Other IRS online resources can help employers answer common tax-related questions about worker classification, employment taxes deadlines, what forms to file and more. Here are a few of these resources:

Small Business and Self-Employed Tax Center

This page features links to useful tools and common IRS forms with instructions. Taxpayers can find help on topics such as starting or operating a business, recordkeeping, filing and paying taxes. A link to the IRS Tax Calendar for Businesses and Self-Employed also provides at-a-glance key tax dates for businesses. https://www.irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employed

Self-Employed Individuals Tax Center

This a great resource for sole proprietors and others who are in business for themselves. This site has many handy tips and references to tax rules a self-employed person may need to know. Self-employed taxpayers will find info on a variety of topics, including how to make quarterly payments and self-employed tax obligations. https://www.irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employed/self-employed-individuals-tax-center

Sharing Economy Tax Center

For taxpayers engaged in the sharing economy, this site provides answers to tax questions, links to forms and resources related to the sharing economy. The gig economy—also called sharing economy or access economy—is activity where people earn income providing on-demand work, services or goods. Often, it’s through a digital platform like an app or website. https://www.irs.gov/businesses/gig-economy-tax-center

Small Business Forms and Publications

Employers can select and download multiple small business and self-employed forms and publications or call 800-829-3676 to order forms and publications through the mail. Aspiring entrepreneurs who are unsure which tax publications may be relevant to them should review the Starting a Business section (https://www.irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employed/starting-a-business), for an overview of federal tax responsibilities. https://www.irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employed/small-business-forms-and-publications