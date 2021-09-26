Have you seen me?

Steven Kraft Jr.

Steven Earl Kraft Jr. is one of the kidnappings/missing persons on the FBI’s most wanted list.

He was 12 years old when he was last seen near his residence in Benton Township, Michigan, on February 15, 2001. Steven was out walking his two dogs between the hours of 7 and 8 p.m. and failed to return home for dinner. Although his two dogs were subsequently located, Kraft has not been seen since then.

At the time, Steven was wearing a blue-green Charlotte Hornets basketball team jacket, a tan and white striped t-shirt, tan parachute pants, and black boots. He had sandy brown hair, green eyes, and was 5 feet 2 inches and 100 pounds.

He would now be 32 years old. The adult photo above was aged to about how he’d look at age 25.

He has ties to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Lexington, Kentucky.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You may also contact the Benton Township Police Department (Michigan) at 1-269-926-8221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867). To submit an anonymous tip, go to https://tips.fbi.gov/.