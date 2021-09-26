Car hits horse drawn buggy

A Stanton man was charged with an OWI after striking the back of a horse-drawn buggy with his vehicle last week. Courtesy photo.



A 60-year-old Stanton man struck a horse-drawn buggy with his vehicle last Thursday, injuring both horse and driver.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred about 8:23 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, on South Sheridan Rd, near Ruby Rd, in Sidney Township.

Their investigation showed that a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Billy Mack, age 60, from Stanton, struck the back of a horse drawn buggy occupied by a 25-year-old Sheridan man. The buggy was operating with lights on at the time of the crash.

The 25-year-old sustained a head laceration and was transported to Sheridan Community Hospital for treatment. The horse was injured and expected to recover.

Mack suffered minor injuries and was arrested for Operating While Under The Influence. He was released from jail and is currently on bond.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services and the Michigan State Police.