Volleyball loses to Kenowa Hills, Zeeland East quad

The Red Hawks Varsity volleyball team lost 1-3 (14-25; 25-21;16-25; 19-25) at Kenowa Hills on Tuesday, Sept.14 bringing their conference record to 1-1 and overall record to 5-5. Junior Varsity and Freshman teams lost in two sets to the Knights on the night also. Varsity Volleyball also traveled to Zeeland East on Saturday, September 18th for a tough quad competition, displaying focus and method with host team Zeeland East, Northpointe Christian and Jenison in a day of resolute competition. Varsity went 0-3 on the day losing each match in narrow and relentless battles. The opening match to Zeeland East ended 25-27 and 14-25, followed by a Northpointe Christian 23-25; 23-25 loss, and ending with Jenison 18-25 and 25-27.

Volleyball was back in conference action at Thornapple Kellogg (Middleville) on Tuesday, September 21, and is at home Thursday, September 23 against Wayland. JV and Freshman start at 5pm followed by Varsity.