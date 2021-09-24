Lindsay Rory Carpenter, 61, of Cedar Springs, formerly of Sparta passed away on September 18, 2021, succumbing to his lengthy and arduous journey with a rare cancer. Our valiant warrior was a dedicated family man known to be persistent, bold, forthright, and quick-witted. At TRANE Technologies as an HVAC technician, he put in hard work and laughter with friends. He enjoyed classic rock, the great outdoors, road trips to visit family and occasionally a trip to the casino. He proudly invested most of his time with his family. In his words, “he had the best kids and grandkids ever.” Seeing them grow, flourish, love and live has always been a source of great pride. He gave his all to care for his family throughout his life, attempting to ease their burdens great and small especially those presented by his departure. Still he was also someone who saw a bigger picture, selflessly devoting years to clinical trials and experimental treatments in the hopes his journey could positively impact the understanding and future of others dealing with GIST cancer. His fighting spirit is cherished and will always be a source of inspiration for his family. Gratefully, he appreciated those at Lemmon-Holton Cancer Center and Start Midwest clinical trials. We particularly thank Dr. O’Rourke, Dr. Sharma, and Dr. Chung. One lasting piece of wisdom from Lindsay and echoed by his family – “CANCER SUCKS!!!!” He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Sonia D (Vincent), son Kelby Jay Carpenter (Cassie), daughter Brandie Kay Carpenter (David), grandchildren Kendra Jean Carpenter, Tatiana Kay Carpenter, Ariana Dymond Watkins, Lucas Carpenter, Zyana Angel Watkins, his best buddy Tugger, mother Alberta “Birdie” Carpenter, sisters Karen Force (Ron), Jayne Carpenter (Fred), In-laws Luke Vincent III (June), Star TenHarmsel (Vern), Sally Miller, Clarence Vincent (Barbie), Becky Vincent, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. Preceding him in death are father Irvin Carpenter Sr., grandson Chance Carpenter, grandparents, and in-laws Dorothy and Luke Vincent Jr. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at the family residence on Saturday September 25th at 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family for expenses.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.