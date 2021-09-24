Kenneth R. Meksula

Kenneth R. “Mucky” Meksula age 66 of Sand Lake, died Monday, September 20, 2021 at his home. Ken was born April 24, 1955 in Flint, MI the son of Edward and Ruth (Emore) Meksula. He enjoyed camping and the outdoors and especially loved cats. He was always helping others in need. Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Agnes; children, Kristina (Troy) Reister, Kevin (Angel) Meksula; grandchildren, Devin, Tyler, Misty, Damion Reister, Michael Canfield, Katherine Meksula; brothers, Mark, Phil, David (Sue). He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Douglas; granddaughter, Makala Taylor. The family will greet friends Friday, Sept. 24 from 1:00 pm until time of service at 2:00 pm at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Pastor Ryan Black officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cedar Springs Christian Church or Faith Hospice.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.