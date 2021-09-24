Elizabeth M. Randall

Elizabeth M. “Betsy” Randall age 77 of Sand Lake, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. She was born March 30, 1944 in Boston, MA the daughter of Leslie James and Marg (Gilmore) Jess. She had owned and operated Lakeside Restaurant in Sand Lake retiring in 2005. She enjoyed being a wife and mother. Surviving are two sons, Patrick (Makerita Lawrence) Randall, Michael (Donna) Randall; 6 grandchildren, Nicole, Nancy, Nathan, Kylee, Alex and Sydney; 11 great grandchildren. In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.