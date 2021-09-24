Bread and light

Pastor Dallas Burgeson

The Springs Church

135 N. Grant, Cedar Springs

In Leviticus 24:1-8, God gave His People a couple of ways that He could show them He was with them. Present. It all begins in the Tabernacle, the movable, tent-like structure that God said He dwelt in as He led them through wildernesses and battlegrounds on the way to their Promised Land. These two ways of symbolizing His Presence came in the form of Bread and of Light.

Bread. In the Tabernacle, it was the job of those who worked there to bake bread every Sabbath that laid in the presence of God. Here’s what’s so cool about symbolizing presence with bread: It was a joint effort between God and His People.

God was present to produce the grain. If weather didn’t cooperate, there would be no grain, and the ancients knew that only God could control weather. His presence was indispensable. At the same time, God’s People were present to harvest the grain and to take every step that lie between the harvest and the fresh Bread of the Presence that lay in the Tabernacle. Man’s presence was indispensable, too. God and Man had to be present to one another in order for the Bread of the Presence to exist at all.

Light. Once the Bread of the Presence was freshly made and placed on its golden table in the Tabernacle, it then was bathed under the light of the menorah, the seven-wicked lamp that also symbolized the warmth of God’s Presence in His House. As long as the menorah, this lamp was lit, God’s people knew that He was Home with them when they came to worship Him. And you know what God asked of those who took care of His House? That the menorah never be allowed to go out (Lev. 24:4)

God is always Home. There is always the smell of freshly-baked bread in His House, inviting us into the inner rooms of His warm hospitality. The light is always on, casting the lilting glow of intimate friendship into every time of prayer. Imagine the radiance when we come together in prayer!

Jesus said, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never be hungry again” (John 6:35, NLT). He said, “I am the light of the world. If you follow me, you won’t have to walk in darkness, because you will have the light that leads to life” (John 8:12, NLT). Then watch this: Paul said, “Don’t you realize that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who lives in you and was given to you by God? …God bought you with a high price.” The price was the life of Jesus sacrificed on a cross so that you, you and your church, could become a Temple where God is always Home. Fresh bread coming out of the oven… with the glow of a lamplight that never has to go out.

Please don’t miss His Presence today. He’s Home. Are you?