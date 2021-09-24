60th Anniversary

RUSSEL & PATRICIA MERLINGTON
September 22, 2021
Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary to my wonderful parents.
If you wish to congratulate them you can send them a card at PO Box 244, Cedar Springs, MI 49319.
Love you both,
Jenifer and Grandkids
Posted on 24 September 2021.
RUSSEL & PATRICIA MERLINGTON
September 22, 2021
Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary to my wonderful parents.
If you wish to congratulate them you can send them a card at PO Box 244, Cedar Springs, MI 49319.
Love you both,
Jenifer and Grandkids