Hometown Happenings

theTable Meals at The Springs Church

Sept. 23,30: Meals are served every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at The Springs Church on the corner of Oak and Grant. All are welcome to theTable to enjoy this free meal that is being shared with us! #tfnb

GriefShare at The Springs Church

Sept. 23: The Springs Church and Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home are offering GriefShare support group meetings. These meetings will be on Thursday nights at 6:30 pm, starting September 23, and held at The Springs Church, 135 N. Grant St., Cedar Springs. For more information, or to sign up, please contact Cherryl at office@thespringschurch.info or Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home at 616-696-1410. There is no fee for this class. #38

Red Flannel Queen Scholarship Pageant

Sept. 25: You are invited to the 76th annual Red Flannel Queens Scholarship Pageant on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 7:30 pm. The pageant will be held at the Springs Church, located at 135 N. Grant St. Tickets are available NOW at the Cedar Springs Library. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets will be available at the door for $13 for adults. Please join us in supporting these young ladies who have worked very hard to represent the Red Flannel Festival. #37,38

Used Book Sale at the CS Library

Sept. 28-Oct. 2: A used book sale by the Friends of the Library will be held from Tuesday, September 28 through Friday, October 1 with hours from 10 am to 6 pm and on Saturday, October 2 with hours from 9 am to 3 pm. The sale is being held in the Community Room at the Cedar Springs Public Library. All proceeds benefit the library. #38,39

Rummage Sale at Sand Lake UMC

Sept. 30-Oct.2: There will be a Rummage Sale at Sand Lake United Methodist Church from September 30 to October 2nd. Thursday & Friday from 9 am – 5 pm. On Saturday from 9 am – 1 pm. The church is located at 65 Maple St., Sand Lake. #38

Free Halloween Costume Exchange

Oct. 2: Courtland Oakfield United Methodist Church, 10295 Myers Lake, Rockford, will be having a Halloween Costume Exchange. One costume per child. Bring in your old costume and find a new one! Don’t have a costume, No Problem, COUMC has approx. 40 costumes (new and gently used). Free to the public. Saturday, October 2 from 8 am – 12 pm. We reserve the right to reject costumes that would disgrace our exchange. Mask preferred and social distancing. #38

The Rotary Grilled Chicken Dinner is Back!

Oct. 2: Get your grilled chicken dinner on Red Flannel Day from the CS Rotary Club at the corner of Main and Cherry Streets from 11 AM to 5 PM or the chickens are gone. Look for the big white tent. For $10, you get 1/2 grilled chicken, potato salad, roll, cookie and a drink. Proceeds go to support community organizations such as the CS Library, CS Community Food Pantry, ScoutsUSA, North Kent Community Enrichment, Youth Leadership Training, and others. See you then!

Peace Study at City Impact

Oct. 3: Are you not peaceful in this world? God’s word says you can live in perfect peace (Isaiah 26-3). Come join Dawn Reyburn for a perfect peace study at City Impact the first Sunday of the month. The next one is October 3 from 6-8 pm. Doors open at 6 pm, study starts at 6:30 pm. #37,38