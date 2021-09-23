Country superstar Blake Shelton celebrates local “heroes” in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, MI (September 20) – Inspired by the name and mission of his tour, award-winning entertainer Blake Shelton made it his goal to identify a special community member on each stop of the Friends and Heroes 2021 run. As he prepares to take the stage at Van Andel Arena on September 30, 2021, Shelton is celebrating local “heroes” Cari Steensma and Kameron Gaffney. The couple, Cari & Kameron, are both serving in the U.S. Army National Guard military police and are set to be deployed the day after the concert (October 1, 2021) for one year.

Shelton, with the assistance of Van Andel Arena, were able to identify Cari & Kameron based on the nomination of a friend and local community member. Cari’s family will also be attending the show to celebrate the couple’s heroism on their last night in town. Cari & Kameron will receive a prize pack that includes front row tickets for Blake Shelton’s Friends and Heroes 2021 tour date at Van Andel Arena on September 30, 2021.

The cross-country run will welcome very special guest Lindsay Ell, with special appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and John Anderson. Rescheduled dates from the 2020 run will honor previously purchased tickets, and additional tickets are currently on sale. Visit https://www.blakeshelton.com/ for links to buy. Friends and Heroes 2021 will abide by all local and venue COVID-19 policies.