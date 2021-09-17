Two die in Courtland crash

Two people died Monday evening after their vehicle veered off 14 Mile Rd in Courtland Township and hit a tree.

According to the Michigan State Police, the crash occurred at approx. 5:55 p.m., September 13, on 14 Mile Road east of Tefft Ave.

Their Initial investigation showed that a 2006 Honda was seen driving recklessly prior to the tthe right shoulder. The driver lost control and ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The male driver was pronounced deceased on scene, and the female passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital with critical injuries where she was later pronounced deceased.

The driver was identified as Dylan McKean, 21, of Wyoming. The passenger was identified as Kaylee Maguire, 25 of Ionia.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Courtland Township Fire Department, Rockford EMS, Kent County Road Commission and MSP Lakeview Post.