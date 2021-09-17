Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at new Veterans Home in Grand Rapids

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) and the Michigan Veterans Facility Authority (MVFA) Board of Directors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly-constructed Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids at 12:00 p.m. on September 2, 2021, at 2950 Monroe Avenue, NE, Grand Rapids.

The ribbon cutting ceremony included remarks by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Anne Zerbe, executive director of MVH, Dave Henry, chairman of the board for the MVFA and Robert Troost, a veteran and resident member at the Home. In addition to the remarks being offered, the program included a posting of the colors led by the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids Member Color Guard and music by the Belmont Armory 126th Army Band.

“This new home is the result of a years-long, bipartisan effort to uphold our commitment to our veterans and their families in Michigan,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The new Grand Rapids Home was designed to provide comfort and well-deserved peace of mind for the men and women who put their lives on the line for all of us. It will give 128 veterans a place to call home and further our ongoing efforts to modernize state-run veterans homes and provide state-of-the-art skilled nursing care to those who served. I look forward to working with the legislature, veterans’ organizations, and our national partners to use the massive influx of federal resources we have to move dirt on more projects like today’s as soon as possible.”

“The state has been serving veterans right here on this campus since the conclusion of the Civil War,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “As we embark on this new chapter, we can confidently say that our legacy of serving those who have served will continue for many years to come.”

“As we cut the ribbon on this new Home, we recognize all the hard work and dedication that was put into this ambitious modernization effort over the past six years,” said Anne Zerbe, executive director of MVH. “Now that we have this new Home for our veterans here in Grand Rapids, we must continue to move forward with our work of expanding access to Homes like this across the state.”

“I have been anxiously awaiting the completion of the new Home,” said Robert Troost, a veteran and resident member at the Home. “I am very excited to join my friends for a fresh start in a place that truly feels like a home instead of an institution.”

At a total project cost of $62.9 million, with $40.9 million provided through a federal grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Construction Grant Program, construction of the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids began in April 2019 and occupies 20 acres and totals 152,784 square feet. The state-of-the-art Home consists of four unique neighborhood buildings and a community center. The neighborhood buildings collectively house 128 private resident rooms with ensuite baths and feature shared living and dining spaces. The adjacent community center is the centerpiece of the Home and features therapeutic facilities for behavioral, occupational, physical and group therapy, an exam room, chapel, barbershop and salon, café bistro and gift shop. Residents will also have access to an adjacent outdoor courtyard and memorial garden to observe the natural surroundings the campus has to offer.

The Christman Company was selected as the construction manager for the project and site construction began in April 2019. The project directly supported veterans and veteran-owned business through contracts and employment. Over the course of construction, 17 veterans were employed on the project.

If you are interested in learning more information about the new Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids, or applying for admission, please call 616-345-6110.