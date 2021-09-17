Red Flannel Festival countdown

By Judy Reed

The Red Flannel Festival is set to bring back the fun in 2021! Bringing back the fun is an appropriate them for this year’s festival since it was canceled in 2020 (due to COVID-19) for the first time since World War II.

They are bringing back the events we know and love and included something new—a Red Hawk Reunion in the Grand Lodge tent after Saturday’s parade.

“The Red Flannel Festival Board is so excited that we are able to have the event this year,” said Deyman.

She gave us some highlights of the 2021 Red Flannel Festival:

*Cindy Patin will serve as this year’s Grand Marshal.

*This year only, the Prince and Princess Contest will have 2 sets. One for the 2020 year and one for the 2021. The will crown both a kindergarten and first grade prince and princess. The pageant is September 22 at the Kent Theatre.

*The Queen Scholarship Pageant will be held at the Springs Church on September 25. There will be a food truck in the parking lot this year with a portion of the proceeds going to the scholarship fund.

*There is a 5/10 K Run, Chili Cookoff, Kid Day event, and Bed Races on Saturday, September 25.

*The Lumberjack Show is back again this year. Provided by Jack Pine Lumberjack Shows from Mackinaw City, Michigan.

*Also back is the Pie Eating Contest.

*The Grand Lodge will be located in the Heart of Cedar Springs this year.

*The Grand Parade and the Arts and Craft Show are a family favorite.

*There will be wristbands again on Saturday, for the Carnival.

*A new event this year is the “Red Hawk Reunion” to be held in the Grand Lodge on Saturday from 5-7pm.

Click here for more details, and watch for the entire Red Flannel schedule in our paper next week.