Police investigate inmate’s death

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate’s death at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical emergency inside the correctional facility on Wednesday, September 15, at 3:30 a.m. An inmate was found unresponsive during a scheduled cell check. A call for assistance was made by the officers who discovered the inmate. Police said officers immediately initiated life-saving efforts and continued until LIFE EMS arrived at the correctional facility. The inmate was pronounced deceased at 4:17 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy will be completed by the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are withholding the inmate’s name until family has been notified.