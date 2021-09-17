web analytics

Police investigate inmate’s death

Posted on 17 September 2021.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate’s death at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical emergency inside the correctional facility on Wednesday, September 15, at 3:30 a.m. An inmate was found unresponsive during a scheduled cell check. A call for assistance was made by the officers who discovered the inmate. Police said officers immediately initiated life-saving efforts and continued until LIFE EMS arrived at the correctional facility. The inmate was pronounced deceased at 4:17 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy will be completed by the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are withholding the inmate’s name until family has been notified.

