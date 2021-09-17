If you need a little extra food to help you get by this month, you will want to check out the mobile food pantry coming to Cedar Springs Public School’s Hilltop Administration building’s south (lower) parking lot on the third Monday of each month. The next one will be this next Monday, September 20, at 5 p.m. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m.

Feeding America offers fresh produce (usually local and seasonal), dairy products. and other food and grocery products. You may get foods such as asparagus, cabbage, potatoes, onions, apples, breads, pastries, milk and craisins.

There are no requirements to receive the food, other than the person must deem they are in need. No proof of income is required.

Park and walk up to the tables. This allows you to pick items that your family will use. Please bring your own bags/boxes.