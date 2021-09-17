Memorial for Axel

This is a reminder that the Kent County Sheriff’s Office will be having a memorial K9 Axel this Saturday, September 18, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Springs High School’s Red Hawk Stadium.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office lost their prized K9 the last weekend in August, when Axel suffered a medical emergency while searching for a suspect. He was rushed to the Animal Hospital, where he later died. The KCSO and our local community has grieved his loss, as he was well-known here.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office has been overwhelmed by the show of support that they have received, and posted the following notice on their Facebook page:

“The love and support that has been shown to Deputy Stuart, our K9 Unit, and the entire #KCSOFamily since we lost K9 Axel has left us speechless. The cards, the cookies, the messages, the drawings, and more – they hold a very special place in our hearts, and we are so appreciative of them. We truly cannot thank you enough, Kent County and beyond.”

They are inviting everyone to attend a public memorial for K9 Axel on Saturday, September 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Springs High School’s Red Hawk Stadium located at 204 E Muskegon St N.E.

“Please join us in honoring K9 Axel and his service to the residents of Kent County,” they said.