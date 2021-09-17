Lakeview man injured in rollover crash

A Lakeview man was injured in this rollover crash on US131 Monday evening. Photo courtesy of Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

A 33-year-old man was injured on Monday evening, September 13, when he lost control of his vehicle on US131.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred about 7:18 p.m. on northbound US131, near Edgar Rd, in Reynolds Township. They were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash with an ejected driver who was injured.

The investigation revealed that the involved vehicle had been northbound on US131 when the vehicle had lost control and exited the roadway causing the vehicle to roll over. The vehicle rolled multiple times and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Lakeview, sustained head injuries and injuries to this arms and legs. He was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids by Mecosta County Emergency Medical Services.

Police said speed and weather are believed to be factors in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, which they believe led him to be ejected from the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Montcalm County EMS, Mecosta County EMS, the Howard City Fire Department, and the Michigan State Police.