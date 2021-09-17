Have you ever looked in the mirror and wondered where those crow’s feet or laugh lines came from? Have hours in the sun played havoc with your complexion? Do you feel like your face could use a fresh start? Then it might be time for a free consultation at Direct Aesthetics.

Direct Aesthetics, located at 65 E. Bridge Street in Rockford, is owned by Valeri Rusco, PA-C, a physician assistant with 15 years of experience in aesthetics, orthopedic surgery, emergency medicine, and addiction medicine.

Rusco offers an array of professional aesthetic services, in a welcoming environment. Services include Botox, Dysport, Restylane/Juvederm (dermal fillers for lips, cheeks, etc.), VI Peel, dermaplaning, etc. She also offers a line of award-winning medical grade skin care products from Skinbetter, which are only available through medical offices.

Would you like to take care of aesthetics and fashion at the same time? The business adjoins LA Miller Boutique, and together they also offer some joint events, such as Botox and shopping!

Direct Aesthetics is patient centered and offers both walk-ins and appointments. Hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and alternate appointment times are available if needed.

Check out Direct Aesthetics and see what they can do for you today! Give them a call at (269) 998-5992.

This is a paid advertisement