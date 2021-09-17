CTA remembers 9/11 heroes on Patriot Day

Creative Technologies Academy helped students to honor our 9/11 heroes. Courtesy photo.



People in the United States and around the world recently honored and remembered the heroes of 9/11, on the 20th anniversary of the bombing of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Last week, Creative Technologies Academy, located on Pine Street, helped their students honor those who lost their lives, and those who helped others, on that tragic day.

“At CTA we are committed to changing the world by developing students in character, scholarship, and leadership,” said Autumn Mattson, Superintendent, of CTA. “As a community we gathered to remember Patriot Day and the tragic events that took place on 9/11/2001.

“Each year as Patriot Day approaches, I find myself pondering how we can appropriately honor the day as a community of educators,” continued Mattson. “The tragedy that occurred that day in 2001 is beyond comprehension and a day that our students only remember through history class. We recognize that we cannot spend the day recounting the graphic details of those events, however, we believe that we can continue to honor the lives lost, and the countless brave heroes of that day.”

Creative Technologies Academy (CTA) is a preschool through grade twelve community of learners. CTA is a public school of choice for students and families in west Michigan offering academic courses with built in character education, small class sizes, technology, fine arts and athletic programs.