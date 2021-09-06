Man critically injured in crash

File photo.

A Cedar Springs man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday after his truck struck a tree in Maple Valley Township.

According to the Michigan State Police, the crash occurred about 6:34 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, on Amble Rd near Cannonsville Rd, in Montcalm County’s Maple Valley Township.

Police said that their preliminary investigation showed that a 1999 Ford Pickup truck was traveling north on Amble Rd., when the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, from Cedar Springs, was the only person in the vehicle, and was trapped inside. He was extricated by fire department personnel. The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, and listed in critical condition.

According to police, he was not wearing a seatbelt, and they believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The Michigan State Police continues to investigate this crash.Troopers were assisted by Lakeview District Fire Department, Montcalm County EMS, and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.