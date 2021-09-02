Solon Center Wesleyan is now Frost Creek Church

From Pastor Dylan Mason, Frost Creek Church

Solon Center Wesleyan Church was established in December 1883, according to the Cedar Springs Story, with revivals held in area schools. Charter members organized five years later, in February of 1889. It is one of the oldest churches in the Cedar Springs area.

Two years ago, nobody could have predicted what the world or this country looks like today. The number of ways that we’ve had to adapt and change in a climate of uncertainty and chaos have been many. And along with so many other businesses, organizations, and areas of our personal lives, throughout these last 18 months, change has also been a regular theme for many churches – including our own. As of January of 2021, Solon Center Wesleyan Church, for all intents and purposes, no longer exists. Change, in any capacity, can be a difficult thing. But, despite its difficulty, in order to embrace what is necessary to grow and thrive moving forward, oftentimes, we must let go of what is good, or comfortable, or familiar.

Fortunately, however, closing the chapter on Solon Center Wesleyan Church is not marking an end, but a beginning. In January of 2021, Solon Center Wesleyan Church became a campus of Berkley Hills Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The two churches merged, to give life to an entirely new church, where Solon Center Wesleyan once was.

We are Frost Creek Church!

We are a community of people who seek to know Jesus and be (like) Jesus. We are a family of brothers and sisters in Christ who seek to know who Jesus is and how He calls us to live, so that we can be like Jesus in the way we go about our lives, loving people not just in words, but in action. Our goal is to go out into the world and fix what’s broken, share the truth, and rewrite the narrative.

We believe that the church should be a resource for all people—focused on loving and serving the surrounding communities, meeting the needs of people, and providing hope and peace regardless of the situation we are in.

So come meet us! Come see what we are all about! All are welcome regardless of where you come from, what you’ve done, or what you believe! You have always been loved, and you are loved here with us!

Sunday, September 19, will be our grand-opening celebration! Join us for our service at 10 a.m, where we will provide free, fun and intentional child care so you can be fully present for our uplifting church service, and stay for the grand-opening celebration of our new church immediately after! We will provide a free smoked barbecue meal, Ohana shaved ice, yard games, inflatables, and fun for the whole family!

The church is located at 15671 Algoma Ave. NE.