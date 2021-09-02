Volleyball takes two over Reeths-Puffer

Dominating defense and commanding teamwork were on display for the Red Hawk Varsity Volleyball team at the Reeths-Puffer non-league triangular on Tuesday, August 24. The Lady Red Hawks took an 0-2 loss to a determined Coopersville team in the opening match before they rolled past host Reeths-Puffer 2-0 (25-13; 25-23) in the final match.

Senior setter Makenna Outwin had a team-high 8 aces and 15 assists. Middle hitter Alyssa Detweiller led the team in kills and blocks with 8/4. Libero Brandy Singleton was effective and dynamic on defense, racking up 15 digs and 23 serve receptions while Melissa Goslin recorded 7 kills and 12 service points.

“We were proud to get a win against a tough Reeths Puffer team, as we worked hard together as a team all night and remained mentally tough,” said Head Coach Ashley Lowing.

Varsity volleyball held their home opener triangular on Tuesday, August 31. They went into it with a 3-3 overall record, and hosted Oakridge, Big Rapids and Tri-County. Watch for the results of that in next week’s paper.