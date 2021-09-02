Post travels to Alaska

The Post recently traveled to Alaska with Tom Robinson, of Sand Lake, who traveled to Anchorage to run in a marathon. The photo was taken in Denali National Park in Alaska last week. “Besides running the marathon, I went to Denali National Park, saw tons of wildlife, hiked glaciers, and enjoyed the outdoors!” he wrote.

Tom said he is a member of the 50 State Marathon Club, and Alaska was the 41st state he’s run a marathon in. It’s the first marathon he’s run in 20 months due to Covid. He has one more in 2021, when he runs in Nebraska in September. In 2022, he has plans to run in Hawaii in January, Nevada in April, Vermont in May, and Wyoming in September. After that, he will need to finish up with New Hamphire, Massachusetts, Idaho, and Maine.

Thanks so much for taking us with you to Alaska, Tom!