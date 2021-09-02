Harvey coming to the Kent Theatre

Erica Ashton as Myrtle Mae Simmons (L) and Dani Phillips as Aunt Ethel (R). Courtesy photo.



The Cedar Springs Community Players, known for bringing quality entertainment to Cedar Springs for 50 years, are pleased to announce the Pulitzer Prize winning play, Harvey, will be presented at the Kent Theatre on Friday and Saturday September 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 19 at 3 p.m. The cast of 10 is directed by Jerry Hoye.

Harvey is a comedy that tells the story of Vera and Myrtle Mae Simmons and their dealings with Vera’s brother and Myrtle Mae’s Uncle Elwood P. Dowd and his invisible Pooka friend, Harvey. It’s a show that keeps audiences laughing until their sides hurt.

Rosie Tomlinson (L) as Ruth Kelly, R.N. and Russ Cole as Dr. Lyman Sanderson (R). Courtesy photo.



In February and March 2020, the cast and crew spent six weeks learning lines, acquiring costumes, building a set and getting tech ready. They were set to go on stage at the Kent Theatre in four days when Covid shut down everything. They were really disappointed but they were all strong believers that the “Show Must Go On.” They kept the enthusiasm for doing the show alive, and after a year and a half, the show is ready to hit the stage at the Kent Theatre on September 17, 18, 19, 2021.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for those under 18 yrs old. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 at the Cedar Springs Community Library. Mark your calendars and get your tickets early. Then come to the Kent Theatre on Sept. 17, 18, 19 for an evening of fun and laughter.