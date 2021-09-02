Boys Cross Country braves the heat, places second

Despite a hot and humid day in Remus, the boys cross country team battled to a second place team finish at the Warrior Early Season Invitational hosted by Chippewa Hills High School. The meet on August 24 was the first of the 2021 season for the Red Hawks, as well as their first donning brand new uniforms.

Leading the charge was junior Espen Wood, crossing the 5k finish line in 18:32 and 13th place overall. Senior Carter Moleski followed three spots behind Wood, finishing in 18:37. Gabe White and Eli Malon each turned in top-30 finishes as well, running 19:05 and 19:16 respectively. Rounding out the scoring for the Hawks was senior Gabe Minnich in 19:22.

After graduating standout Corey Bowers, the boys look to find success in depth, and head coach Justin Jones believes their effort was a step in the right direction. “This was probably one of the more promising starts to a season that I have been a part of,” he said. “It’s fun to watch the young men on this year’s team fill the holes that were left by our recent graduates. This group has tremendous potential to be one of the deepest teams in the area.”

Jones also tabbed Woods’ run as a highlight of the meet. The senior has been working diligently since joining the program.

“Watching him show out as the top Cedar Springs boy and lead this team at our first meet was a great moment,” Jones said. “This has been a long time coming for one of our hardest workers.”

The Red Hawks will now shift focus to the first OK Gold Jamboree, and home meet, of the season on September 8.

Three jamborees throughout the season help determine a point system for team champions and all-conference selections. Races will be run on the course at Cedar View Elementary.