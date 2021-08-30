Sparta couple killed in Solon crash

An elderly Sparta couple died Sunday after the car they were traveling in was struck by a pickup truck that ran a stop sign.
According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Sunday, August 29, about 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Algoma Ave NE and 20 Mile Rd NE in Solon Township.
According to police, a Ford F350 was traveling westbound on 20 Mile Rd when the driver ran the stop sign and struck a Buick Envision that was northbound on Algoma.
The driver of the Buick Envision, Jack Behrens, 73, from Sparta, and the passenger, Patricia Behrens, 74, from Sparta, died as a result of the crash. The driver of the Ford F350 was transported to Spectrum Butterworth with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. It is still under investigation.
Solon Fire Department, Cedar Springs Fire Department, and Rockford Ambulance assisted at the scene.