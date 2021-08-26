Recall petition approved for Sand Lake trustee

by Judy Reed

A petition to recall Village of Sand Lake trustee Rachel Gokey was approved Wednesday, and a special election called by Kent County Clerk Lisa Lyons for November 2.

Candidates who wish to challenge Gokey on the ballot, should file within the next week. According to Kent County Elections Director Gerrid Uzarski, any interested candidates for this position on the ballot will have until September 3rd to file with the Nelson Township Clerk.

This seat will be for a partial term, ending in 2022.

The recall language, which was filed by Jack Christensen, reads: “Trustee Gokey refused to sign the social media policy that was passed by the Village Council on February 15, 2021 and is the only member of Council that has refused to sign and follow the policy; Trustee Gokey was censured by the Village Council on May 17, 2021.”

Gokey appealed but lost the decision. In June, she told the Post, “I am fine to appear on the ballot again and talk with voters about the steps I have taken to hold the Council accountable.”