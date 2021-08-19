Pickup truck hits farm tractor

A 23-year-old Sparta man suffered minor injuries Sunday, after the tractor he was driving was hit by a pickup truck.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the tractor was traveling southbound on Algoma Ave near 15 Mile Rd, about 2:07 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, when it was rear-ended by a Dodge Ram truck, also traveling south.

The tractor turned over onto its side. The tractor driver suffered minor injuries, including arm lacerations. He went to Spectrum Butterworth for medical treatment.

The driver of pickup, an 88-year-old Rockford man, said that he did not see the tractor because of shadows from the sun. He was cited for failure to stop within an assured clear distance – accident.

Algoma Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.