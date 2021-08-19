Kent District Library accepting music submissions from local talent

Kent County, Michigan – Calling all local musicians! Kent District Library is now accepting submissions to KDL Vibes, our upcoming streaming platform that features music from West Michigan musicians.

KDL Vibes will offer an online collection that showcases and shares current local music for free. Musicians who would like to have their music selected to be featured in the collection are invited to submit a sample track from their album using the online form. After submitting the form, a jury consisting of members of West Michigan’s local music community and library staff with music backgrounds will review and select 40-50 albums per submission round. These musicians will be paid an honorarium for their contribution which is a way for the library to support our vibrant arts community.

“The Vibes platform is a great way to celebrate our local music scene,” said Stacy Schuster, Collection Development Librarian for KDL. “Musicians will have the opportunity to share their songs and music lovers will have access to the amazing talents of musicians in the West Michigan area.”

KDL Vibes streaming platform is set to launch to the public later this year for patrons to listen to music from their favorite West Michigan musicians.

Musicians looking for more information or who have any questions can visit vibes.kdl.org/faq or email the team at vibes@kdl.org.