Shelters across the country are reporting a 30-50 percent drop in adoptions this summer, but animal intakes are up 6-13 percent for cats and dogs, leading to kennel overcrowding and longer stays for pets.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting an emergency national Empty the Shelters events from Aug. 16 – 22, 2021, including the Kent County Animal Shelter, Humane Society of West Michigan, Heaven Can Wait and Harbor Humane. The event hopes to ease overcrowding in the shelters.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are struggling in the face of overcrowding, which makes BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ events an even more critical tool to ensure our shelter partners can find loving families for the pets who so often get overlooked,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Shelters are being faced with tough decisions, such as euthanizing healthy, wonderful pets. We hope this event and the facilitated animal transports can provide some much-needed relief for shelters in dire need of support.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less for large dogs (40 lbs. or more), adult cats (six months or older) and senior dogs (seven years or older). This emergency event will be hosted in more than 80 shelters in 27 states.

Note – not every shelter is participating for all days. Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the “Empty the Shelters” website to find the nearest participating shelter and confirm their adoption day details. Go to www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/

BISSELL Pet Foundation was founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell.

“Empty the Shelters” began in 2016 and, since its inception, has helped more than 53,742 animals find their forever homes across the country and in Canada.

Additionally, participating shelters with successful adoption events will receive grants for each pet they transport into their shelter and place into the “Empty the Shelters” adoption event.

Visit www.BISSELLPetFoundation.org/Empty-The-Shelters for more information.