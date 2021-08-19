CDC classifies Kent County COVID-19 risk level as “high”

From Kent County Health Department

On August 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised the level of COVID-19 infection to “high” from “substantial” for Kent County. The CDC recommends everyone in areas with a risk designation of “substantial” or “high” wear a face mask in indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC defines high transmission as more than 100 cases per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate of 10 percent or greater in the past seven days. Kent County currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 8.4 percent and the seven-day average for new cases is 103 per 100,000.

Due to our current risk classification and positivity rate, an eviction moratorium from the CDC now covers Kent County. Tenants in counties with high or substantial transmission who meet income requirements, face a loss of income, are trying to pay rent and submit a declaration form to their landlord, are covered by the moratorium through Oct 3, 2021.

It is important to remember, the COVID-19 vaccine cannot prevent 100 percent of infections, but it does prevent most of them. Also, infections among vaccinated people are less severe than those who have not been vaccinated.

“Vaccines remain our best tool for ending this pandemic, so we continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Adam London, Director of the Kent County Health Department. “With the delta variant spreading quickly throughout our community, we must remain vigilant and take extra steps in protecting our friends, family and neighbors.”

The CDC and the Kent County Health Department recommend the following guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.