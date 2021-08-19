Back to school

This photo of Cedar Springs Middle School shows the school before the renovation was complete. Courtesy photo from the school’s website.



By Judy Reed

As students celebrated summer, Cedar Springs Public Schools was busy making renovations at both Cedar Trails and the Middle School.

What can students and parents and students expect to see when they return Monday, August 23?

“As we get ready to open our doors, we are excited to finish the first phase of bond work that took place over the summer,” said Supt. Scott Smith. “Middle school students and their families will return to a beautiful new drive with additional parking. This will help with pick-up and drop-off of students and will increase their safety.

“Cedar Trails has completed renovations including new HVAC equipment, leaving the rooms looking almost identical to how they were left at the end of the school year. This showcases the outstanding work of the team doing much-needed updates without disrupting the look and feel of our classrooms for students.”

Smith said that the first phase of projects at the High School will get underway this fall, and renovations at Cedar View and Red Hawk will be starting in the spring.

The renovations are just the beginning of the work to upgrade the school campus, which was made possible after voters passed a bond proposal in 2020 to fund the project. See graphic for a timeline of projects.