Townships vote down requests

By Judy Reed

Residents chose two candidates Tuesday to compete for Michigan’s 28th District senate seat, and two area townships voted down three proposals on the ballot.

The Republican race for the 28th District senate was close, with all three contenders getting just over or under 33 percent of the vote. Rep. Mark Huizenga won out, with 9,531 votes (33.82 percent). Algoma Supervisor Kevin Green had 9,357 votes (33.2 percent), and Rep. Tommy Brann had 9,272 votes (32.9 percent).

On the Democratic side, Keith Courtade won with 6,413 votes (60.94 percent) and Gidget Groendyk had 4,101 votes (38.97 percent).

Huizenga and Courtade will compete for the seat on the November ballot.

Voters in Nelson Township voted down two proposals on the ballot. The first was an increase in the millage for Nelson Township to help support the maintenance of the Library, and the second was whether to allow two licenses for marijuana processors and growers in the township.

According to Nelson Supervisor Robyn Britton, the funds are needed to buy a new boiler or other heating system for the library, and to make repairs to a leaky roof. Voters voted down the proposal, with 319 residents voting yes, and 481 voting no. If it had passed, the increase would have brought in $88,427 in the first calendar year and would’ve lasted through 2024.

The second proposal was put on the ballot by resident Jason Fisher, of J&R Auto Recyclers, on Northland Drive. Nelson Township has opted out of having marihuana businesses in the township. Fisher, who wants to become a marihuana grower and processor, filed a petition to get it on the ballot to let the residents decide. With 259 yes votes, and 465 no votes, the vote did not pass.

Voter turn out in Nelson Township was 21.36 percent.

Sparta Township also voted down an ordinance passed by their board last October. Ordinance 20-03 rezoned a 68.98-acre portion of the property located in the township at 9029 Alpine Avenue NW, Permanent Parcel No. 41-05-35-201-002 from the R-1 Low Density Single Family and A-2 Agricultural to the Open Space Planned Unit Development, in order to allow for a future housing development called Hidden Prairie. The proposal asked if the ordinance, as adopted by the township, should be approved. With 262 yes votes, and 985 no votes, it was not approved.