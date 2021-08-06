Road work to close Northland Drive

Northland Drive will be closed between Ritchie Avenue and Lake Street beginning August 9.

Post photo by J. Reed.

By Judy Reed

Those traveling between Cedar Springs and Sand Lake via Northland Drive will need to take a detour starting next week.

Beginning Monday, August 9, Northland Drive will be closed from Ritchie Ave to Lake St until September 30 for work on both the Sand Lake Drain, and road reconstruction.

According to Maura Lamoreaux, with the Kent County Road Commission, phase one will be the county drain work, south of Lake Street. That will take about two weeks.

Phase 2 will be the road work. It includes asphalt and concrete pavement removal, aggregate base installation, concrete curb & gutter work, hot mix asphalt (HMA) surface application and restoration.

Through traffic will be detoured down/up Ritchie Avenue between Northland and 22 Mile Rd.