Post celebrates 33 years in Cedar Springs

The Post started out in a small office inside the old Sipple TV repair building in 1988. And moved a few times to different locations, and finally settled back in the building it all started in.

by Lois Allen

Time flies when you’re having fun—or publishing a newspaper. It seems like it travels at the speed of light, punctuated with deadlines that never end. We made it through Covid, so far. The Post received a grant as well as a PPP loan, which kept us from going into the red.

July flew by before we knew it. July is a milestone for The Post. The end of July marked 33 years that we have published Cedar Springs news. It hasn’t been easy; if it was easy, and made lots of money, everybody would be doing it!

We are looking forward to our flowers, cards, and a Happy Birthday hug from Donna Clark at the Cedar Springs Library. Love you Donna!

According to publisher Kerri Snowdin of The Coopersville Observer, “Small town newspapers can reflect, affirm and build a positive community atmosphere and we strive to do just that.”

Where else are you going to see your kids or neighbors in a newspaper? People don’t have to commit a crime to make the local news. Local papers print news good and bad. We celebrate people who are doing good things in our community and sometimes the tragedies as well.

When America was young and growing, newspapers built this country by keeping the public informed about their town and the world at large. Newspapers have changed lives, documented births and deaths, covered the local stories and the growth of many towns, villages and cities.

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, which cheered on the city’s anti-China protest movement in 2019, was shut down after authorities used a national security law to arrest its top editors and freeze company assets. Now they have no newspaper. The newspaper’s demise is the biggest sign yet of China’s clampdown on free speech since imposing a national security law on the former British colony last year that has been used to silence democracy activists. Authorities last week arrested Apple Daily’s three top editors and two Next Digital executives, with some 500 police officers descending on the company’s Hong Kong offices.

“The Company thanks our readers for their loyal support and our journalists, staff and advertisers for their commitment over the past 26 years,” the board said.

Non-democratic countries either don’t allow independent newspapers, or arrest, even murder journalists for printing the facts. Here in America, we are laying off journalists left and right, due to advertising leaving for other venues like social media that has taken hold of our attention.

And in the meantime, newsprint paper continues to rise, just like everything else. In the days of old, before television, cars and airplanes, the only place to grow your business was in print in the newspaper. People could get their news and find out what was on sale at the local grocery or what specials the restaurants were offering. Everyone was on the same page. It was a perfect match for a growing democracy.

Things are different now. With so many venues to choose from, newspapers are left to struggle for those advertising dollars they need to continue and thrive. We all know there is no shortage of advertising. It’s literally everywhere, from television, radio, billboards, signs, placemats, on vehicles, in our mailbox, our favorite sports and even on race cars covered with the logos of sponsors. It’s tracking what we read on the internet, what we Google, filling up our emails and gleaning our personal information. And then there are those algorithms that drive us down an endless internet rabbit hole. It’s pretty overwhelming sometimes. But that’s what keeps America going—advertising.

There are good things about the internet as well as bad. Unfortunately, it has no filter, is unchecked and has few regulations. But when you pick up the paper, or read it online, we don’t know what you are reading. We don’t know who you are or how old, or how much money you make. It is private and your life is completely confidential.

The POST building in 2016.

Each loss of a community newspaper is a stab at democracy. Death by a thousand stabs. We as a nation should be concerned. There seemed to be more outrage when they discontinued producing Twinkies a few years ago than the demise of our local newspapers. What does that say about us as a free and democratic society?

As an independent newspaper, we cover the facts, and only the facts. Everyone has an agenda. Our agenda is to find the truth. It’s news you can trust. How many stories can you believe in our local weekly? All of them.

Integrity is what we are all about. Without it, we’re just another blog. We can’t lose the institution of real journalism that helped build and keep our democracy secure. Every true democracy has a newspaper not controlled by the government.

Our advertisers believe in the importance of a free press and what it does for a community they wish to serve. By putting the local paper in their advertising budget, they contribute to a service that is priceless. It has great value that cannot be measured. These advertisers are helping to support the local journalist who works for you when they sit through the city council meeting in your place so you can enjoy that time for yourself and your family. If something important happens, you can read it at your leisure while at home. You don’t need to have internet, a password or username or even electricity! Your local reporter is on the beat to talk with officials and ask the questions to get the answers you want to know that affect you where you live. It’s our history—in print.

Thank you for reading this story and for reading The Cedar Springs Post. Here’s to another year and hoping for the next!