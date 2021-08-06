Monday, July 26, wasn’t only a warm day because of the temperature, it was a heartwarming day as well. Precious dogs and cats, along with their human families, from all over the communities of Sparta, Cedar Springs, Sand Lake and Rockford, attended the Totally Paw-Some Pet Event at the Sparta Senior Neighbors Center. The special event was a first for the community, as the Humane Society of Western Michigan serviced more than 50 pets by administrating low-cost vaccines. This co-sponsored event was geared to help lower income pet owners in Kent County. Families of all ages were very grateful to receive these savings and ensure their pets were getting the care they needed to stay healthy.

Pronto Pups from Grand Rapids and the Sparta Senior Neighbors Center kept everyone fed and the animals hydrated. Pet photos were taken and sent to each family after the event. A best dressed pet was chosen at the event and a beautiful Maltese mix by the name of Lady Salas (owner Bonnie Salas) took the cash prize. The Humane Society’s Kibbles Connection program was also very generous, offering every pet family member a bag of dog/cat food and pet toys, leashes, and cute outfits.

“Senior Neighbors and the Humane Society of Western Michigan are always happy to get involved to help our community,” said Jane Ringler, of Senior Neighbors. “Pets are so meaningful to people’s lives and especially to the older generation that oftentimes experience isolation. Maintaining our pet’s health and keeping them safe, secure, and happy is part of being a responsible pet owner. Our pets are family members, and they deserve so much, as they give us all their love every day.”

If you can help, volunteers are needed at both Senior Neighbors and the Humane Society. Please contact Jane Ringler at the Sparta Senior Neighbors Center if you can give of your time and/or talents, phone number 616-887-1273 or email jringler@seniorneighbors.org. We would love to have you join our team of caring people working together to make our communities strong.