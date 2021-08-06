Man with machete charged with assault

Benito Lopez

A Howard City man has been charged with felonious assault after threatening another man with a machete.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred about 7:44 p.m. on Monday, August 2, in the 21000 block of West Almy Rd, in Reynolds Township.

The Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of a man wielding a machete and making threats.

When they arrived, they spotted a vehicle matching a vehicle description of the suspect with the machete. The vehicle was stopped, and the man refused to comply with orders given by the deputy. The man resisted as the deputy and assisting officer attempted to take the man into custody. The machete was found in the man’s vehicle.

The victim in this case, a 53-year-old man from Howard City, was threatened with the machete prior to the deputy arriving, but was not injured.

The suspect has been identified as Benito Lopez, age 41, from Howard City. Lopez has been charged with two counts of Resisting and Obstructing an Officer, and a charge of Felonious Assault. Lopez remains in the County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The deputy and assisting officer were uninjured. Drug use by Lopez is suspected to be a contributing factor.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lakeview Police Department.