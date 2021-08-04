Four-car crash injures two

File photo.

One person was critically injured and another suffered minor injuries after a driver ran a stop sign at Myers Lake Avenue and 17 Mile Road Wednesday morning.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the four-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday, August 4, at 6:13 a.m. Their investigation showed that a Chrysler van was northbound on Myers Lake Ave N.E. when it failed to stop at the stop sign at 17 Mile Rd, and struck a Dodge Avenger attempting to turn southbound on Myers Lake Ave N.E. from westbound 17 Mile Rd N.E. The Chrysler van also struck a Buick passenger car that was westbound on 17 Mile Rd N.E. A southbound Ford pickup truck that was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection was also struck.

The driver of the Chrysler van, a 56-year-old female from Rockford, was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Buick passenger car, a 27-year-old male from Sidney, was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in critical condition. The drivers of the Dodge Avenger and Ford pickup truck were not injured.

Courtland Fire Department and Rockford Ambulance assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.