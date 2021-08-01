Stirrup some memories at Fair

The 2021 Kent County Youth Fair is coming to Lowell August 9-14, with lots of learning and fun for the whole family.

There are week-long family events, including a wild wild west show, pig racing, clown capers, and gellyball, the mess-free version of paintball. There are also crafts for Kids and chainsaw carving.

Each day also has a theme: Heroes day, Ag adventure day, reading for rides day, auction day, handicapable day, and kids day.

While visiting the Fair, children (and adults) learn about livestock they may have only read about before. With hands-on experiences to enjoy, the Kent County Youth Fair provides valuable agricultural exposure to those who might otherwise never be personally associated with farming and raising livestock. And the best things is, it’s all so much fun! Along with agricultural education, they offer a wide variety of FREE family entertainment all week long! Whether you’re catching a show or taking a walk through the barns, you’ll enjoy every minute of your visit to Fair!

Click here to download the schedule.