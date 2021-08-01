Spencer Township crash update

Alicia Crystal. Facebook photo.



The Sand Lake woman who was injured in a crash on Meddler last week has died.

Last week, we reported on a two-vehicle crash in Spencer Township that occurred on July 19, at 1:08 p.m. on Meddler Avenue, north of 18 Mile Rd.

Police said that a 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, driven by a 26-year-old Sand Lake woman, was southbound on Meddler Ave NE, just north of 18 Mile Rd NE, when it crossed the centerline and struck an Allied Waste/Republic Services utility truck head-on.

The woman, Alicia Crystal, 26, was reportedly unresponsive and pinned in her vehicle and needed to be extricated by ambulance to a local hospital. She later died as a result of her injuries from the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.