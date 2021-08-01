Rep. Bryan Posthumus sentenced for OWI

Posthumus, 36, the newly-elected representative of the 73rd District, was involved in a single-car, single-occupant crash Friday evening, April 30, after leaving his farm in Oakfield Township.

Will Pay State Back for 2 Weeks During Which He is in Jail

State Rep. Posthumus, 36, the representative of the 73rd District, was recently sentenced for his involvement in an OWI crash in April.

According to his office, he was involved in a single-car, single-occupant crash Friday evening, April 30, after leaving his farm in Oakfield Township. The press release from his office said his Jeep went off the road in rural Ada Township, hit a mailbox, and then rolled over. Posthumus’s blood alcohol test in the Kent County Correctional Facility prior to hospital transport was .13 percent.

Posthumus issued the following statement after being sentenced for his arrest for driving while intoxicated (OWI).

“Since my arrest for Operating While Intoxicated Friday, April 30th, not a day has gone by that I haven’t thanked God that no one was injured because of my mistake. That day was the wake-up call I needed to make serious changes in my life.

“I vowed to do certain things immediately like attending alcoholics anonymous and making the program an important part of my life and am proud to say I am doing these things. Today, I am living a sober and healthy life. I continue to take full and complete responsibility for my actions, and humbly accept the court’s decision. As I move forward, I will continue to work to regain the trust, respect, and support of my loved ones, colleagues, and the people who put their faith in me to represent them. I never again want to embarrass myself or anyone else because of my actions.”

On July 23rd, Rep. Posthumus received the following sentence:

Full sentencing

– 15 days in jail

– 2 years of probation with Recovery Court

– No alcohol and marijuana with random monthly testing from probation officer

– Mandatory participation in a victim impact panel

– Must maintain employment

– Full fine of $1,820

– 30 Days, no license

– 15 days of community service

o Equals 120 hours.

Rep. Posthumus will write a check back to the state for the 15 days’ pay he receives during the time in which he is serving his sentence in jail

The 73rd District consists of East Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Township, Plainfield, and the townships of Cannon, Courtland, Nelson, Oakfield, and Spencer.