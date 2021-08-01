Nelson Twp. residents to vote on two proposals

By Judy Reed

Residents in Nelson Township will have two proposals to vote on in the August 3 primary.

The first concerns an increase in the millage for Nelson Township to help support the maintenance of the Library, and the second is whether to allow two marijuana processors and growers in the township.

The first proposal would increase the taxes by .6179 per $1,000 of taxable value and bring in $88,427 in the first calendar year.

According to Nelson Township Supervisor Robyn Britton, they are between a rock and a hard place. The beautiful building that was built and dedicated 15 years ago is in need of repair, and they don’t have the funds to do it. The main things needing to be either repaired or replaced is the roof and the boiler.

The roof is a standing seam roof, and over 15 years, ice has built up and damaged it. “The eaves need to be repaired,” explained Britton.

The roof has leaked several times, including above the boiler. And that’s just one of the problems the boiler has. “Back when the library was built, the boiler was supposed to be one of the best, but it’s failing miserably,” said Britton. “We have spent thousands trying to repair it. It literally breaks every other week.” She said they started having problems with it about four years ago, and it’s at the point where it needs to be replaced.

Britton said they may replace it with a different type of heating system. “We are looking at all the options,” she said.

She explained that it is true that residents pay two types of library tax: the Nelson Township tax, and the KDL tax. Of the Nelson Township library tax, $50,000 goes directly to the upkeep of the library. The KDL tax they pay goes directly to KDL. They then give Nelson $11,000 of it. KDL pays for staff, books, etc. Nelson Township residents pay for the building and other supplies, insurance, maintenance, snow removal, lawn care, utilities, water/sewer, etc.

“The people built this beautiful library, and it needs to be taken care of,” said Britton.

If it passes, it would go through the year 2024.

For more info on the library proposal, see Post Script letters on pages 5 and 11.

The second question is a proposal put on the ballot by resident Jason Fisher, of J&R Auto Recyclers, on Northland Drive. Nelson Township had opted out of having marijuana businesses in the township. Fisher, who wants to become a marihuana grower and processor, filed a petition to get it on the ballot to let the residents decide whether the Township should adopt an ordinance to permit two marihuana growers and two marijuana processors within the township?

If it passes, Fisher, or anyone else who wanted one of the two licenses, must meet all the legal requirements (including licenses, fees, etc.), both for the state and the township, before they could grow and/or process their crop.