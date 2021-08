Two Cedar Springs Fire Trucks at McDonald’s Tuesday evening for a grease fire. Post photo L. Allen.



Two Kent County Sheriff vehicles block the entrance at McDonald’s Tuesday evening. Post photo L. Allen.



By Judy Reed

A kitchen fire at the Cedar Springs McDonald’s on 17 Mile Rd Tuesday caused the restaurant to temporarily close their doors.

According to Cedar Springs Fire Chief Marty Fraser, the fire, a small grease fire that started in a fryer, was short-lived.

“It could’ve been a bigger incident, but due to a quick-thinking store manager, who pulled the fryer away from the wall and put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, the fire was out by the time we arrived,” explained Fraser.