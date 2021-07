Terry Fales Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be at Algoma Baptist Church on July 31st, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. will be a time of fellowship and visiting with Terry’s family and friends. The service will be at 11:00 a.m. with lunch to follow. Wearing a Hawaiian shirt to the service would be a wonderful way of honoring Terry’s memory, but is certainly not required. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Scott and Sara’s adoption fund. www.paypal.com/paypalme/scottsaraadoptionfun.