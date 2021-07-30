RICHARD ROWLAND

Richard “Tom” Rowland age 79 of Sand Lake died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at his home. Tom was born July 20, 1942 in Cedar Springs, MI the son of R. Kenneth and Bonnie (Morris) Rowland. He enjoyed people and loved to talk. Tom and his wife, Judy traveled the country for years on their motorcycle. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his farm and horses, and Dobermans. He loved his children and grandchildren. Surviving are his wife Judy (Winter), who he married on September 2, 1960; children, Lauri & Gordy Waller, Scott & Penny Rowland; grandchildren, Nicole & Randy Basinger, Jessica Waller, Treva & Justin Freer, Jackie & Justin Slocum, Nicholas & Felicia Rowland, Travis Rowland; great-grandchildren, Brady, Peyton, Lillian, Kendal, Ezra, Evan, Lillian, Mila, Camryn, and one more on the way; brothers, Bob & Jodi Rowland, Bill & Karen Rowland; brother-in-law, Jerry & Mary Winter; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; also his dog, Magnum. The family greeted friends Monday, July 26 at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs, where the service was held Tuesday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the donor’s choice.

