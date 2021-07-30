Pastor Darryl Miller

Sand Lake UMC/South Ensley UMC

Sand Lake, MI

Sand Lake United Methodist Church

65 W Maple St, Sand Lake | (616) 636-5673

South Ensley United Methodist Church

13600 Cypress Ave., Sand Lake | (616) 636-5659

Genesis 12: 1,4-5 1 The LORD had said to Abram, “Leave your country, your people and your father’s household and go to the land I will show you. 4 So Abram left, as the LORD had told him; and Lot went with him. Abram was seventy-five years old when he set out from Haran. 5 He took his wife Sarai, his nephew Lot, all the possessions they had accumulated and the people they had acquired in Haran, and they set out for the land of Canaan, and they arrived there.

We just went through what we plan to be our last move. After moving back to the house that I grew up in and spending an additional 22 years there, we moved and downsized a great deal. What an ordeal! We had wonderful help from wonderful people and yet it was a big job. I can’t imagine what Abram went through with the move described above. There was a great deal of trust and obedience displayed there. We moved around the corner; Abram, on the other hand, left everything behind and moved a long distance away. He really didn’t know where he was going or what he would find there. He only trusted God. As always, God proved trustworthy.

How many times have we felt an urge from the Holy Spirit or a prompt to do something or go somewhere to minister to others only to focus on the difficulty or the size of the job? Why do we not have the same trust as Abram? We can and we should. This move was difficult, but we encountered God every step of the way. So did Abram. That is what happens when we trust instead of doubt. Most likely, you won’t be asked to move across the country or to leave everything that you are familiar with behind. However, whatever God calls you to do, do it with the trust displayed by Abram. Know that God is present and will be with you every step of the way. No matter how big the job seems, God is immeasurably bigger. In addition, His family is all around you to offer help and encouragement. We will never move a mountain but moving a person closer to God is an even better thing to do.

Check out a church near you and encounter the same God that proved His faithfulness to Abram.