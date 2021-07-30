Grab a lawn chair or picnic blanket and bring the kids to the Cedar Springs Community Players youth production of Sondheim and Lapine’s award winning musical Into the Woods, JR.

This is the 2nd summer that youth have rehearsed and performed a musical at the outdoor amphitheater in Cedar Springs. It is a fun, relaxing venue that the whole family will enjoy. The amphitheater is part of a park between the White Pine Trail and Cedar Springs Library that includes sculptures, rain garden, and a bridge over Cedar Creek.

Fairy tale characters Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (Beanstalk), a witch and a couple of Prince Charmings are all caught up with a Baker and his wife as they try to undo a curse. Facing tough problems that require bravery and perseverance is like going “Into the (dark, scary) woods.”

Into the Woods, JR is a 60-minute version of the full length musical and consists of the first act. The play closes with a traditional fairy tale happily-ever-after ending.

Into the Woods, JR is the Cedar Springs Community Players youth theatre show for 2021. Performances are the first 2 weekends in August. August 6, 7, and 8 and again August 13, 14, and 15 at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. All performances are at “The Heart of Cedar Springs Amphitheater,” located on Maple Street just west of Main Street by the Cedar Springs Library. Donations will be cheerfully accepted at each show. Into the Woods, JR is licensed through Music Theater International.