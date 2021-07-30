Ilene J. (Paepke) Boho age 86 of Cedar Springs, died Sunday, July 25, 2021. Ilene was born August 2, 1934 in Ravenna, MI the daughter of Clifford and Geneva (VanderLaan) Moe. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, dancing and gambling. Surviving are her children, Cindy Dobson, Greg (Kelly) Paepke, Jeff (Michelle) Paepke; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Ardy (Shelly) Moe, Wayne (Diann) Moe; brothers-in-law, Darrel Harper, Ed Luce; sisters-in-law, Paz Moe, Carolyn Moe. She was preceded in death by husbands, Max Paepke and Walter Boho; siblings, Earl Moe, Glen Moe, June Luce and Rosalie Harper. The family will greet friends Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Pierson Cemetery. Mr. Ross Merlington officiating.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs