Hometown Happenings 7/29/21

Ensley Neighborhood Crime Watch Picnic/Race Celebration

July 31: Ensley Neighborhood Crime Watch is celebrating 25 years as a community group, March 1996-2021. The annual Community Picnic (since September 2006) and 5K race (since August 2012) will be held on Saturday, July 31st at Baptist Lake Park, located at 8810 Oak Drive, Sand Lake. The 5K race starts at 9 am with registration at 8 am. Cost is $25, $20 for youth 13 and under. The picnic begins at 11:30 am. For lunch the firemen will grill hotdogs and there will be fixin’s too, for a small fee. Special guests include the Sand Lake Fire Department (trucks/equiptment to view), the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Department (K9, SWAT vehicles), and the Newaygo Marine Patrol and Dive team. Kids can enjoy a bounce house. There is a 50/50 raffle, and raffles for prizes from local businesses. Proceeds from the event will help the Sand Lake Fire Department/ Ensley Fire Department purchase rescue equipment. #29,30

Sand Lake Community Picnic

Aug. 1: Sand Lake Community Picnic on Sunday, August 1st from 12:30 -3:00 pm. Fun, Food, Music, and School Supplies. A celebration of community in Salisbury Park. Sponsored by Sand Lake Village Churches and the Chamber of Commerce. #30

Celebration of Music In Howard City

Aug. 7: The 3rd Annual Celebration of Music will be held on Saturday, August 7th in Howard City on Edgerton Street. Live music, great food, raffles/prizes (must be present to win) and dancing. Baked goods/coffie available at the Howard City Senior Action Center from 8-11 am. Over 30 artisan vendors open from 9 am – 5 pm. The Kids Zone is by Jak’s Rentals. From 1-1:30 pm The Tri-County Schools Drum Line and the Howard City Fire Department: National Anthem/Salute to Veterans. Live bands starting at 1:30 pm until 10 pm, featuring the Frank Elmer Band, Andrews String Band, Dusty Chaps, Mark Swanson Trio, The Gitchel Brothers Band, Top Shelf Country, Beatles Tribute Band, Michigan Mafia String Band. Also including special guests, Bob Vogel, lead guitar player for Loretta Lynn for 17 years; Randy Panda, drummer for Earnest Tabb, the Texas Troubadors and Brooks & Dunn; Chuck Bob Carnes, local legend. #30

Into the Woods JR Play

Aug. 6-8,13-15: Into the Woods, JR is the Cedar Springs Community Players youth theatre show for 2021. It will be performed August 6, 7, and 8 and again August 13, 14, and 15 at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday and 2 pm Sunday. All performances are at “The Heart of Cedar Springs Amphitheater,” by the Cedar Springs Library. Donations will be cheerfully accepted at each show. Into the Woods, JR is licensed through Music Theater International. #30,31

Sand Lake All City Rummage Sale

Aug. 13,14: The Sand Lake All City Rummage Sale will be held on Aug 13 & 14, Friday and Saturday. Hours vary by vendor but generally from 9 am to 4 pm. Visit our community to hunt for your next treasure. #30-32